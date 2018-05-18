Report of student with gun puts Lebanon schools on lockdown

All schools in Lebanon were placed in lockdown Friday morning after police received a report about a student with a gun.

“It was scary at first because I was watching the news on the Texas shooting and then I got a text from her saying mom please pray we have a shooter,” Robbin Davis, a parent, said.

Police received information that one student reported seeing another student with what appeared to be a handgun at Lebanon High School.

That school was immediately placed in lockdown, and other schools in the area, including Seven Oak, Green Acres, Riverview and Cascade, were also placed in lockdown as a precaution.

“Just all the windows shut, doors locked, lights off,” Arianne Sheeran, a student at Lebanon High School, said.

Lebanon High School was searched room by room and the area surrounding the school was searched, as well.

“I think it was a pretty traumatizing feeling for everybody,” Kate Slingluff, a sophomore at the school, said.

By 10:55 a.m., police said a suspect had been located outside the high school. An hour later, police said the "person of interest" in the case was cooperating with authorities.

Police said there were no reports of shots fired or injuries in connection with this case.

Line of parents at HS waiting to pick up kids. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/P6HHYLOH0D — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) May 18, 2018

By 11:30 a.m., all lockdowns were lifted at Lebanon schools.

“Very emotional day,” said a parent. “I’m just glad that I got both my babies back with me and definitely going to hug them a lot this weekend.”

Police said the high school had been "cleared," but students were going to be taken by bus to an off-site location. Police then said students could be picked up by their parents at the high school. Students who drove to school were allowed to leave once a parent called to confirm it was OK for them to do so.

Officers said they were continuing to track down “numerous reports and sources of information.” No other details were released about the investigation.

Earlier Friday morning, 10 people were killed in a school shooting in Texas and a 17-year-old student was arrested on murder charges.

