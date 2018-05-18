Police: 27-year-old man arrested, accused of peering into windows in Beaverton

A 27-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he was caught peering through a woman's window, and police say this wasn't the first time he was arrested for it.

Beaverton Police Department said Diego Lopez-Herrea was arrested and charged with invasion of privacy on April 7 after peering into a window in the 13700 block of Southwest Electric Street.

Then on May 15, Lopez-Herrea was arrested again for peering into a window in the 6400 block of Southwest Alice Lane.

Both victims were women, according to police.

Lopez-Herrea was booked into the Washington County Jail. For the most recent incident, he was charged with invasion of privacy and trespass in the second degree.

The Beaverton Police Department believes there may be more victims.

Any further victims are asked to call police at 503-629-0111.

