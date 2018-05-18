Crews respond to apartment fire in Beaverton, no injuries report - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to apartment fire in Beaverton, no injuries reported

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire in Beaverton Friday morning.

Crews were called to the fire at the apartment complex, located at 13665 Southwest Larch Place, around 11:10 a.m.

TVF&R said the complex is less than a block away from the fire station, so they were able to arrive on the scene quickly.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from one of the units and flames were seen spreading from the unit's living room to the front porch.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire knocked down, but they had to deal with hot spots and extension into the attic area.

Everyone inside the involved unit were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

