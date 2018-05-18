Police: Anonymous tip leads to meth, heroin, stolen items at Old Town apartment

An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a drug dealer and the seizure of meth, heroin and thousands of dollars in stolen property from his apartment in Old Town, according to police.

A search warrant was served at the Westwind Hotel Apartments on the 300 block of Northwest 6th Avenue at 9:09 a.m. Thursday.

Police said an anonymous tip was left with Crime Stoppers of Oregon in April advising officers about a man selling drugs from his apartment.

Investigators said in addition to drug trafficking, the suspect was accepting stolen property in exchange for illegal drugs.

Officers said they knocked on the suspect’s door Thursday morning, he opened the door and evidence of illegal drugs was seen in the apartment. The suspect, 51-year-old Eddie Breedwell, was taken into custody.

Officers said a search of the apartment led to the discovery of thousands of dollars in stolen property, as well as property belonging to identity theft victims, three-quarters of an ounce of methamphetamine, a half ounce of heroin, several hundred dollars in cash and drug packaging materials.

Breedwell was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of possession and delivery of meth and heroin, as well as delivery of meth and heroin within 1,000 feet of a school, and first-degree theft.

