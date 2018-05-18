Lincoln Co. deputy uses Narcan to save overdosed passenger’s life

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy used Narcan, a medicine that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, to save a man’s life Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Zachary Akin administered the medicine to the 33-year-old man during a minor traffic stop in Lincoln City near Southeast East Devils Lake Road around 4 p.m.

The 33-year-old man, from Newport, was a passenger in the back seat of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy said he recognized the signs and symptoms of a narcotics overdose and administered the medicine to the man via nasal spray.

After receiving the nasal spray, Akin said the man became coherent and was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for further treatment.

