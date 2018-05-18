Firefighters douse fast-moving flames at mobile home in Clackamas

Black smoke filled the air Friday as flames ripped through a mobile home in Clackamas, firefighters say.

The fire spread quickly through the single-wide trailer, located in the 1500 block of Southeast Dayspring Lane, due to fast-burning materials, Clackamas Fire District #1 says.

According to the district, the blaze was reported around 1:15 p.m. and firefighters were on scene within minutes. Other agencies later helped overhaul the structure and find hidden flames.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and searched for occupants and animals at the residence. The homeowner was home at the time of fire but escaped safely, the department says.

Once the blaze was under control, fire officials combed the area for personal effects that could be saved.

Investigators are working to determine an official cause, but say the fire is a good reminder for everyone to keep lamps and other heating sources away from combustible materials and fabrics.

No word yet on total estimated damages.

