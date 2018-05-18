SWAT standoff involving man making threats at apartment complex in Milwaukie

A SWAT standoff unfolded Friday afternoon involving a man making threats at an apartment complex in Milwaukie.

Milwaukie police responded to a welfare check request near the 10000 block of Southeast 26th Avenue around 12:45 p.m.

Family and friends contacted authorities to report the man, Jarrett Anderson,21, was making threats to hurt himself, law enforcement and anyone else who came in contact with him.

Police said they have spoken to the man by phone and he continued making threatening statements. The man also stated he had a handgun.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the scene along with the hostage negotiation team around 4 p.m.

"They told us to go to the bedroom in the farthest corner and get on the floor in case bullets came through the walls. We just wanted to get out of there," neighbor Amy Wilbur said.

SWAT and HNT evacuated several residents of the apartment complex and made contact with Anderson.

"It looked pretty dangerous to go anywhere near the place," neighbor Ross White said.

Neighbors coming home from work were stuck outside as the standoff lasted for hours.

"I’m disappointed I can’t go home but I’m glad they’re here trying to get the guy out of here without shooting anybody," White said.

Around 7 p.m. Anderson surrendered without incident giving tenants a piece of mind and allowing them to return home.

"I’m almost used to it at this point with all the craziness in the news," neighbor Tyler Byrne said.

Here’s another photo at the Crystal Lake Apartments down SE 26th, which is a dead end. More and more neighbors are returning home from work, only to find they can’t go inside. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/u0Zd7xs2dT — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) May 19, 2018

Anderson was taken to a hospital for evaluation and will be later taken to jail on disorderly conduct and menacing charges.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.