Boy, 13, pinned beneath SUV in Eugene parking lot

Police and fire authorities say a 13-year-old boy hit by an SUV in Eugene Friday is expected to be okay.

The boy was riding a bike and hit in a parking lot at Coburg Road and Willakenzie Avenue just before 3:30 p.m., according to Eugene police.

Police and fire units arrived on scene to find the boy pinned beneath a Toyota FJ Cruiser.

He was not wearing a helmet, the department says.

The responders’ first priority was to safely remove the boy from beneath the SUV. Once removed, the boy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department says the collision occurred just as the school day was ending for nearby Shelton High School and caused significant traffic challenges for responders and motorists in the area.

Officers continue to investigate and say the driver did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

