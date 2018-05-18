Police ID three men killed in Vancouver crash

Police have identified three men who died after a single-car crash in Vancouver on Friday.

Vancouver police responded to the Edgewood Park area around 10:30 p.m. on May 11.

Upon arrival, police said four men had crashed into the Igloo restaurant.

Police identified Tabo Nameta, 24; Akiki Kintin, 27; and Kenson Cheipot, 27.

Two of the men died at the scene according to medical personnel and another died at the hospital.

A fourth man, who police have not identified, was in critical condition.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash Friday night, but do not know if drugs or alcohol were involved.

