Police ID three men killed in Vancouver crash - KPTV - FOX 12

Police ID three men killed in Vancouver crash

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV Image) (KPTV Image)
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Police have identified three men who died after a single-car crash in Vancouver on Friday.

Vancouver police responded to the Edgewood Park area around 10:30 p.m. on May 11.

Upon arrival, police said four men had crashed into the Igloo restaurant.

Police identified Tabo Nameta, 24; Akiki Kintin, 27; and Kenson Cheipot, 27.

Two of the men died at the scene according to medical personnel and another died at the hospital.

A fourth man, who police have not identified, was in critical condition.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash Friday night, but do not know if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.