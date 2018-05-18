City to select race organizer to keep Portland Marathon running in 2018

The city of Portland will select a race organizer to keep the Portland Marathon running in 2018.

The former board of directors for the Portland Marathon announced last month the race would be canceled for 2018 and the organization would be dissolved.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and the Portland Bureau of Transportation reported Friday that several event producers have contacted the city to express interest in hosting a marathon in 2018.

The city is asking interested applicants to respond to seven questions that assess whether they have the experience, organizational capacity and financial resources necessary to successfully organize a marathon for October 2018.

Response are due by May 25.

On June 1, the city will hold a blind draw from the pool of qualified applicants to determine which company will produce the marathon.

The event will not be owned or sponsored by the city and will be subject to all permitting requirements and costs as provided by city rules.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 7.

The application is available at portlandoregon.gov.

