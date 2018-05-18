Police: 3 students facing charges after passing around stolen gun at Lebanon High School

Three students are facing charges after passing around a stolen gun at Lebanon High School, according to police.

All Lebanon schools were put into lockdown on Friday morning after police received a report that one student saw another student with what appeared to be a handgun.

By 10:55 a.m., police said a “suspect” had been located and the high school had been cleared. Every room in the school was searched.

All school lockdowns were lifted by 11:30 a.m.

By Friday evening, investigators said they had interviewed numerous witnesses and persons of interest in the case.

They determined three students were in possession of a single gun, which they passed around among themselves while inside Lebanon High School.

Police said the handgun was subsequently found at a home in Lebanon. The gun was not loaded when it was located by officers.

The handgun was reported stolen in Lebanon on May 13, according to police.

The three students were taken into custody and police said they face charges of possession of a firearm or dangerous weapon in a public building or court facility, first-degree theft, first-degree disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm and hindering prosecution.

Officers said the investigation remains active and additional charges may follow.

Police said the parents of the three students cooperated with the investigation. The names of the students are not being released by police.

There were no reports of injuries in connection with this case.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.