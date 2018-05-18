'Do your homework': Locals file complaints with CBI remodeling

Raquel White has a warning for homeowners looking for a contractor: Do your homework.

White said her personal experience with a contractor she found online has been a nightmare that has dragged on for more than six months.

White said she found the company, CBI Remodeling, online.

After someone came out to give her a quote in September, she paid a $2,300 dollar deposit, but two months went by before she got an email with renderings of what the work might look like.

“They were drawings that were nothing like we had talked about when we did the walk-through,” White said.

It wasn’t until February, White said, when she threatened to file a complaint with the Construction Contractors’ Bureau, that CBI sent her a photo of the work that had been done so far, not in her home, but off-site.

“Looking at it, it’s not going to fit through doorways. It won’t fit through hallways. It won’t fit through the stairs,” White said.

Dan Toporek said he had a similar experience with the same company.

“After six visits, he was still unable to frame a bedroom closet. So that in itself right there was kind of a warning of things to come,” Toporek said.

According to records kept by the Construction Contractors’ Bureau, CBI Remodeling, which has operated under three different names, has had 10 complaints filed with the CCB in the last two-and-a-half years, and 24 complaints in the last 10 years.

10 of those complaints resulted in orders to pay, and the company had its license suspended six times.

An employee with CBI Remodeling didn’t want to answer questions about the complaints, but a statement from the company’s lawyer said, “CBI has handled over 400 jobs over just the last two years, and has resolved all CCB complaints voluntarily, amicably, and according to the parties’ contract.”

Dan Toporek said he eventually did reach a settlement with CBI, brokered by the Construction Contractors’ Bureau, but of the $23,000 dollars he paid CBI, he got only about $7,000 back.

“It’s your life savings,” Toporek said. “It’s having somebody come into your life and say that that hard-earned money that is yours. That’s not actually yours. It’s ours. “

White, meanwhile, is still waiting to see how her complaint will be resolved.

On top of the $2,300 dollars she’s already spent, CBI is taking her to small claims court to collect $2,000 dollars more for canceling her contract.

