‘Super-substantial’ Polk County meth, heroin dealer gets 9 years

An Oregon man who says he sold hundreds of grams of methamphetamine and heroin last year has been sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison, according to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say Sean Thomas Kirk, 33, pushed at least 350 grams of the drugs in the Dallas and Independence areas in 2017.

The majority of the sales were for amounts classified as “super-substantial” quantities under Oregon law, which carries higher penalties, the district attorney’s office says.

Kirk, of Independence, was arrested last year on charges tied to the distribution of meth.

The attorney’s office says he pleaded guilty to six separate charges of distribution of a controlled substance.