Stormy Daniels’ Oregon strip club tour stops in Salem, public responds

A woman in the national spotlight for an alleged affair with President Donald Trump is expected to perform at a Salem strip club Friday night, her second performance in a tour through Oregon.

Salem Stars Cabaret’s general manager Mack McFadden said Stormy Daniels would appear at the venue sometime after 9:30 p.m., and expects the adult film star to draw a crowd of at least 200 people, which is near the building’s capacity.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Fox, recently gained notoriety after claiming that she had an affair with President Trump in 2006. She says she was paid $130,000 to keep silent in 2011.

"We have some people coming in because they’re supporting her on a political level and we have some people that are coming out that are against her on a political level," McFadden said.

FOX 12 spoke with a number of people who turned out on Friday on why they came to see her, some already knew her before her Trump allegations, others here after seeing her in the news.

"Came to see Daniels," Robert Fisk said. "I support what she did for a career you know and then the Trump thing came into it, that’s all fine and dandy. You know it’s something that I wouldn’t probably have gone that far but she did."

"I think that it’s very smart of her to take it and run with it and I think that’s a smart woman," bartender Kelly Johnston said.

Daniels arrived in Oregon Thursday to perform at a Stars Cabaret venue in Bend.

The performance, in front of about 100 people, was cut short after Bend police say an intoxicated man threw a wallet at her face. Police say she declined to press charges.

McFadden said they have been planning for months in Salem on her arrival by doubling security and said his venue has never had anything like this on such a national level.

"We’ve had capacity events but usually they’re an entire outdoor MMA fights, Battle of the Bands, everything going on throughout the entire parking lot. But something like this with this much national attention, no this will be the first time,” McFadden said.

After Friday’s performance, Daniels is expected to make her last stop in Oregon on Saturday in Tualatin.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.