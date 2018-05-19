Police looking for 3 teens in connection with convenience store robbery

Officers are looking for three suspects after a robbery at a convenience store in Southeast Portland, according to Portland Police.

Police were called to a Plaid Pantry, located at 4214 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard at 4:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

Investigators learned three suspects went into the store and demanded money while one of the suspects showed a gun. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash the suspects left the location, according to police.

Police searched the area but could not find anyone matching the suspects’ descriptions.

The suspects were described as black males in their teens, all with slight builds.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Robbery Detail at 503-823-0405.

