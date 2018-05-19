Police investigating shooting in NE Portland; no injuries reported

The Gang Enforcement Team is conducting an investigation after a shooting in Northeast Portland.

Police were called to Northeast 91st Avenue and Northeast Wygant Street at 11:12 p.m. Friday night.

According to police, people inside two cars fired guns while driving south.

The two cars were described as a silver four-door sedan and a dark colored four-door sedan.

Police said evidence of gunfire was located and seized on Northeast 91st Avenue between Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Wygant Street.

There were no injured persons located at the scene of this shooting or at area hospitals. There were also no reports of any property damage as a result of this shooting.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or who possesses video surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division's Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

