Police investigating shooting in Old Town

Central Precinct Officers were called to reports of gunfire near Northwest Davis Street and Northwest 6th Avenue.

During a canvass of the area, officers located evidence of gunfire on Northwest Davis Street between Northwest Broadway and Northwest 6th Avenue.

Police said there is no suspect description to give at this time.

The Gang Enforcement team is continuing to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or who possesses video surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division's Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

