Police respond to gunfire at bar and grill in SE Portland

A shooting took place in southeast Portland on Friday night, according to Portland police.

Officers responded to Rachel’s Bar and Grill located at 12510 Southeast Division Street around 11:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, police searched the area for suspects, injured people and evidence, but did not find any injured people or suspects.

During the investigation, officers learned that multiple people were involved in a disturbance inside the bar and that one of those involved in the disturbance fired a gun.

While police were at the bar, they said a man arrived at an area hospital by a private car with what was believed to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the hospital and learned the victim likely suffered the gunshot wound during the shooting at Rachel's Bar and Grill.

The Gang Enforcement Team responded to assume the investigation along with the Forensic Evidence Division.

Police said there are no suspect descriptions at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or who possesses video surveillance footage of the area near Rachel's Bar and Grill is asked to contact the PPB Tactical Operations Division's Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

