Woman who fell down embankment rescued in Clackamas Co.

A woman who was stuck in an embankment was rescued, thanks to Clackamas Fire.

Crews responded to the report of a woman who was approximately 30 feet down an embankment in the Goose Hollow area off of Highway 224.

The public was told by crews to use caution in the area.

Crews later tweeted that they had successfully pulled the woman off the cliffside along with her dog.

The woman and the dog were not injured

