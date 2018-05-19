Troopers: Woman killed in crash near Coos Bay

A car crash in Coos Bay left one woman dead on Friday.

Oregon State Police responded to a single car crash on Highway 101 near Coos Bay around 9:40 p.m.

Troopers said a car driven by George Reese,73, was traveling north when he left the roadway hitting a business and a home before coming to a stop in the front yard of the home.

Reese was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

However, the passenger Sharon Reese, 73, died at the scene according to medical personnel.

According to troopers, the building has substantial damage, but no one was reported injured by the owners of the building.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

