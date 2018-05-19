Deputies: Missing Vancouver man's body found in river

The body of a missing Vancouver, Washington man has been located by deputies on Saturday.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office said Cu Van Tran, 76, was found in the Snake River on Brownlee Reservoir.

Boaters in the area called Baker County Dispatch at around 2:30 p.m. to report a body in the water.

Marine Patrol deputies were in the area and positively identified the body as Cu Van Tran.

Tran was reported missing after falling out of a rowboat he was operating on Wednesday.

No further information was released by deputies.

