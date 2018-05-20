Man hit by dump truck improving

A Vancouver man hit by a recycling dump truck while skateboarding is showing slow signs of improvement.

32-year-old Jordan Tibbetts remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Peace Health Southwest Medical Center in a medically induced coma after undergoing multiple surgeries.

His sisters told FOX 12 on Saturday that they thought they were going to lose him, but it looks like Tibbetts might pull through.

It was just before 3 p.m. on May 8th when Tibbetts was out skateboarding like he often is in Vancouver.

“Jordan always has, he’s pretty crazy. He’s 32 and he’s still skateboarding and doing his thing,” his sister, Heather Briggs said.

But an afternoon out enjoying his passion his sisters say quickly turned into a horrific accident.

“He had like tripped I believe like hit a rock or something and then flown into the air and kind of landed in front of the truck and the tires and it didn’t notice him, and then ran over him and then kind of noticed that he hit something, parked on top of him then he got out and noticed that he was there,” his sister, Destiny Martin said.

Tibbetts was traveling northbound on D Street and 13th when he entered traffic at Mill Plain and was hit by a recycling dump truck.

Family says that truck sat on the left side of Tibbetts’ body for two minutes.

The drive quickly realized what had happened and pulled off of him but the damage was already done.

He had broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a broken collar bone, road rash and immediate surgery to remove his spleen.

Since then he contracted several forms of pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and underwent surgeries to remove liquid in his lungs.

It looked things were taking a turn for the worse but his sisters say it appears he’s going to pull through as he’s slowly improving.

“They told us that if it was six inches higher that it would’ve hit his brain you know I wouldn’t have a big brother. So I’m just really happy he’s ok,” Martin said.

This all happened as family says Tibbetts was recently homeless.

“I think he lost a job around the same time he lost a place and it kind of just worked out unfortunately,” Martin said.

Family plans to support their skateboarding fanatic brother in finding a job and a place to live as they continue to think positive thoughts for Jordan Tibbetts’ full recovery.

“It’s opened my eyes a lot on not to take things for granted and yeah to hold on to hope,” Briggs said.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page to help with expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/futureforjordan.

His sisters say it could be another month before he’s released from the hospital and another year of recovery.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation and there are no indications of impairment.

