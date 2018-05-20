Police: Man injured in SE Portland shooting - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man injured in SE Portland shooting

Portland Police are investigating a shooting in Southeast Portland.

Police said officers rushed to the 9900 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard at 9:40 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers found a man suffering from what was believed to be serious but non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

According to the police bureau, officers applied a tourniquet prior to emergency medical personnel arriving at the scene.

Officers searched the area for possible suspects, additional victims and evidence of the shooting. 

Police said there is no suspect description available at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Assault Detail at 503-823-0479.

