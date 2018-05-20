Police: Man, woman injured in NE Portland shooting - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man, woman injured in NE Portland shooting

A man and a woman were hurt after a shooting in Northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers were called to Northeast Grand Avenue and Alberta Street at 8:40 p.m. Saturday night, according to Portland Police. That's where officers found people helping a woman with gunshot wounds.

Police said someone also reported seeing a man hiding near a home on Northeast 6th Avenue.

Officers searched the area and found a man with a gunshot wound.

Medical crews took the man and woman to a hospital where they are expected to be okay.

Police said officers located and seized evidence of gunfire on Northeast Alberta Street near Northeast Grand Avenue.

Officers do not believe the woman that was hit by gunfire was the intended target of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the two shootings is asked to call police.

