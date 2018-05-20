Four dead after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Douglas Co.

Oregon State Police say four people died after a two-vehicle crash near the Rice Hill area in Douglas County.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers and emergency crews responded to the crash on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 154.

According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a red Acura Integra was traveling southbound on I-5 when for unknown reasons, it turned around and went northbound in southbound lanes.

The Acura collided nearly head-on with a southbound Nissan Murano.

Both vehicles caught fire after the crash. Bystanders were able to pull two passengers from the Nissan.

OSP says the drivers of both vehicles were not able to be safely removed and died from injuries sustained in the crash. The two passengers who were removed from the Nissan also died from their injuries.

The names of the people involved are not being released pending positive identifications and next of kin notifications.

Investigators are looking for witnesses who may have seen the red Acura on I-5 prior to the crash. Witnesses can call OSP at 541-440-3333 and reference case number SP18-181178.

