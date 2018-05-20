Man pinned by tractor near Hillsboro, life-flighted to hospital - KPTV - FOX 12

Man pinned by tractor near Hillsboro, life-flighted to hospital

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue) (Photo: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

A man was life-flighted to the hospital after he was pinned by a tractor Sunday morning. 

The incident occurred at about 11:20 a.m. near OR-219 and Southwest Unger Road, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. 

Fire officials said a tractor used to cut grass had toppled over onto a 70-year-old man. 

Crews were able to free the man and he was life-flighted to the hospital with serious injuries.  

