First Sunday Parkways of 2018 held in SE Portland

It’s an annual tradition that helps kick off the summer season in the Rose City – the first Sunday Parkways of the year.

The event in southeast Portland was a way for people to explore their neighborhood by walking or riding along a seven-mile loop without any cars around. Events took place in several parks, including Laurelhurst Park.

Sunday’s event was also the unveiling of the southeast Portland Biketown bike.

“I wanted to represent every part of southeast. From Holgate to Stark to Portland Mercado, Hawthorne Bridge – I wanted it all to be a part of it,” said Marguerite Schumm, who created the winning southeast Portland design.

There will be more Biketown bikes representing the five quadrants of Portland. They will be unveiled at the Sunday Parkways in their neighborhood.

Another big thing that got attention Sunday was adaptive bikes for people with disabilities. Kerr Bikes partners with Biketown to offer bikes to those with special needs.

“I think there is a public need to really step and show people your recreation is important, your mobility is important to us. We care about you and the community. This is one way we can do that,” said Ryan Ross with Kerr Bikes.

Sunday Parkways takes place once a month and will move throughout the city. The next one will be on June 24 in north Portland.

