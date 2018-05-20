Pug Crawl celebrates Oregon Humane Society's 150th anniversary - KPTV - FOX 12

Pug Crawl celebrates Oregon Humane Society's 150th anniversary

Portland is known for its pub crawls, but on Sunday, all eyes were on the annual Pug Crawl.

The Oregon Humane Society hosted its annual event at the Portland Brewing Company Taproom.

The pups were out in full force in the Parade of Pugs. This year’s theme was “Blast from the Past” in honor of the humane society’s 150th anniversary.  

Pugs were dressed in costumes celebrating different decades. 

All proceeds from the event benefit the Oregon Humane Society.  

