Police: 4 unoccupied vehicles hit by gunfire in Gresham

Four unoccupied vehicles were hit by gunfire in Gresham Sunday evening, police said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at about 7:15 p.m. in the 17200 block of East Burnside Street.

They found shell casings and four unoccupied vehicles that had been shot.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

Police said at this time it’s unclear if the incident is gang-related, but most likely the Gang Enforcement Team will investigate the case.

