Police: 4 unoccupied vehicles hit by gunfire in Gresham - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: 4 unoccupied vehicles hit by gunfire in Gresham

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Four unoccupied vehicles were hit by gunfire in Gresham Sunday evening, police said. 

Officers responded to a shots fired call at about 7:15 p.m. in the 17200 block of East Burnside Street. 

They found shell casings and four unoccupied vehicles that had been shot.  

There is no information on a suspect at this time. 

Police said at this time it’s unclear if the incident is gang-related, but most likely the Gang Enforcement Team will investigate the case.  

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.