Fire damages home in Dallas, no injuries reported

A home in Dallas was damaged after it caught fire Sunday night.

Dallas Fire responded to the fire at a home in the 1100 block of Southeast Stettler Street just after 7:30 p.m.

About 30 fire personnel from Dallas Fire & EMS, SW Polk Fire District and Polk County Fire District #1 helped extinguish the fire.

Dallas Fire said the home sustained major damage to two rooms and smoke and heat damage throughout.

Residents inside the home, including pets, were able to get out safely. The Red Cross is helping the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

