On the Go with Joe at Living Great with Nutrition and Recipes

Getting in shape can mean hitting the gym, but it also includes eating healthy. With that in mind, Stephanie Gonzalez took that notion and made it an easy reality in Lake Oswego.

Gonzalez hosts cooking classes at her business Living Great with Nutrition, located at 5795 Southwest Jean Road Suite D.

In her own health journey, Gonzalez lost nearly 60 pounds by changing her diet and doing Crossfit. Now, she's a trainer and nutritionist. Here are a few of her recipes:

Homemade Mayo

1 Egg, pasteurized

1 cup Avocado oil

½ tsp. Dijon-style mustard

3 tsp. apple cider vinegar

½ - ¾ tsp. Sea Salt

Using an Immersion Blender place all ingredients together, mix on high speed for 1 -2 min. until well incorporated being sure to move Immersion Blender around. Will keep in the fridge for 1 week. Enjoy!

Cauliflower Hummus

4 c. steamed cauliflower

2 tablespoons almond butter

1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

1-2 garlic cloves

1 t. ground cumin

1/2 t. paprika

pinch of cayenne pepper

1/2 t. sea salt

Steam your cauliflower until fork tender and let cauliflower florets cool. Add cauliflower and all ingredients except olive oil into a blender or food processor. Begin to puree ingredients and slowly add the olive oil in a small stream. (This will deliver the creamiest results.) Serve with sliced carrots, celery, cucumbers or fresh veggie of your choice. Enjoy!

Chicken Salad

1 1/2 lb Skinless Chicken Breast, Chopped

¾ cup Red Onion, Chopped

¾ cup Dill Pickles, chopped

¾ cup Red Pepper, chopped

1/4 tsp Salt

1/4 tsp Black Pepper

1/4 cup Homemade Mayonnaise

In a large bowl, combine chicken, red onion, dill pickles and red pepper. Add in Mayo, Salt & Pepper mix well to incorporate. Enjoy!

