TVF&R firefighters 'Fill the Boot' for Muscular Dystrophy Association

BEAVERTON, OR

Off-duty Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters are taking to the streets for the next couple of weeks to Fill the Boot for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

For more than 60 years, firefighters have teamed up with the MDA. The local MDA organization serves more than 1,800 families across the state of Oregon and Southwest Washington.

TVF&R said over 150 families in their service area are affected by the degenerative muscle disease.

Firefighters are asking people to support programs that helps families with the costs of treatments and medical equipments, support groups, and other life-enhancing programs.

On Monday, TVF&R firefighters will be at the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and Highway 217 intersection in Beaverton from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. People can provide cash or checks made out to the MDA.

Firefighters will then be in Wilsonville at Wilsonville Road and Boones Ferry Road on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

On June 1, firefighters will be along First Street between North Meridian and River Streets in downtown Newberg from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and then on June 2, they will be at Bridgeport Road and Lower Boones Ferry Road in Tigard from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TVF&R firefighters alone have raised nearly $740,000 since 2005, and to date, the International Association of Fire Fighters has raised nearly $275 million for MDA.

Anyone who would like to donate online can visit: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=5643

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

