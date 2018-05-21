OSP: 32-year-old woman dies in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near South Beach

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 101 Sunday afternoon.

Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel were called out to the crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 145, just south of South Beach, around 3:45 p.m.

OSP said an investigation revealed that a blue 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and struck a southbound silver 2014 Buick Verano head-on. The Corolla traveled over an embankment and rolled onto its top. The Buick spun across the northbound lane and came to rest against the guardrail.

The drivers of the Corolla and Buick were taken to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport for treatment. The driver of the Corolla was later transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis due to the extent of his injuries.

A passenger in the Corolla, identified as 32-year-old Tyann Walker, from Beaver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 101 was closed for about six hours during the investigation. OSP said speed and DUII are being investigated as possible contributing factors in the crash.

OSP was assisted by Newport Fire and Rescue, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Seal Rock Fire and Rescue, and ODOT.

