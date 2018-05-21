Police: Man arrested, accused of stealing 157 plants from Vancouver Fred Meyer

Vancouver police arrested a man who they say stole $6,000 worth of property from a Fred Meyer store.

Police said the Fred Meyer, located at 11325 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, reported numerous thefts of hanging flower baskets and other merchandise from the garden center outdoor displays over the past few weeks.

The Fred Meyer loss prevention staff began an investigation and contacted police. During the investigation, authorities learned information about a suspect vehicle and identified the suspect as Thomas M. Aldin.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a home and vehicle in the 1700 block of Northeast 125th Avenue on Saturday.

Police said detectives recovered 157 stolen plants, a garden cart, display rack and methamphetamine. The stolen property was worth about $6,000.

Aldin arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property in the second degree, theft with intent to resell, trafficking stolen property in the first degree, and possession of a controlled substance - meth.

