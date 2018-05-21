Police: Man arrested, accused of stealing hundreds of plants from local stores

Vancouver police have arrested a man they say stole approximately $6,000 worth of hanging and potted plants and other property from local Fred Meyer, Lowe's and Wilco stores.

Thomas M. Aldin, 41, stole the property from the stores at multiple locations over the course of two to three years, court documents allege.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Aldin's southeast Vancouver home, in the 700 blocks of Northeast 125th Avenue, Saturday after they were tipped off about the thefts by an employee and loss prevention officers at the Fred Meyer store in Fisher's Landing, who said Aldin was caught on surveillance video.

Aldin was arrested after officers found 158 hanging and potted plants, many of which still had tags on them, court documents state.

The plants were found on a metal plant hanging stand, which was stolen from a Lowe's store, according to court documents. The plants with tags on them were valued at close to $3600, according to Vancouver police.

Court documents further allege that Aldin was trying to sell the plants online. Police say interested buyers stopped by the home this weekend as they searched the property.

Detectives say $3953 worth of the stolen property found at Aldin's home belonged to Fred Meyer, $1883 belonged to Lowe's and $1031 belonged to Wilco.

According to court documents, Aldin told his wife that he had been working nights at a nursery, which is where all the plants were coming from.

While searching Aldin's home, officers also found glass methamphetamine pipe, which tested positive for the drug, police said.

Aldin was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property in the second degree, theft with intent to resell, trafficking stolen property in the first degree, and possession of a controlled substance - meth.

Detectives continue to investigate and say Aldin is being held on a $5,000 bail.

