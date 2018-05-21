Sperling's BestPlaces unveils new board game

Sperling's BestPlaces started in Portland 30 years ago as a resource for people looking for the best places in the U.S. to live. It's now a popular website that has been cited by the New York Times, USA Today and other national publications and tv networks. The company created a new board game with Rose City Games. Players choose a character and then move around the country collecting experiences and taking advantage of cool opportunities.

For a link to order the board game or to see Sperling's lists, log onto:

http://www.bestplaces.net/

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.