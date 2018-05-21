Missing 28-year-old Estacada man found safe

The Sandy Police Department says a missing 28-year-old man has been found safe.

Terry Sitton was reported missing Monday. Police said he was last seen Wednesday leaving his home on Dogwood Street.

Police said Monday late afternoon that Sitton had been found safe and that his family had been notified.

The department thanked the public for their help.

