Police identify 24-year-old man shot and killed by officers in Gresham

Gresham police said 24-year-old Dmitri Bullard was shot and killed by officers after he threatened them with a weapon Friday morning.

Just before 12 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the report of a man prowling vehicles in southeast Gresham.

Officers located the suspect vehicle near Southwest Butler Road and Southeast Regner Road. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, Bullard fled westbound on SW Butler. Officers did not pursue, according to police.

Police said officers found the vehicle again on SW Butler near Southeast 190th Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle again, but Bullard fled northbound on Southeast 190th Drive.

The vehicle was later located after it crashed on Southwest Pleasant View Drive north of Southwest Highland Drive.

According to police, Bullard exited the vehicle with a hatchet and charged at the officers when they tried to contact him. Two officers fired their weapon at Bullard, hitting him.

Bullard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Bullard had recently moved to Gresham from Farmington, Utah.

Police identified the involved officers as Joshua Price, who has been employed with Gresham police for one year. The other officer was identified as Brendon Hayes, who has been employed with Gresham police for two years. The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave per standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident or about Bullard is asked to call Gresham police at 503-618-2719.

