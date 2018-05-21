Oregon Zoo welcomes kid as its newest resident

Oregon Zoo mountain goat Sassy and her 2-day-old kid can be seen at the zoo’s Cascade Crest habitat, just past the main entrance. Photo by Kathy Street, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.

The Oregon Zoo announced Monday it has a new addition: the child of Sassy the mountain goat.

Sassy came to the zoo last year and is now a mom. The zoo said she gave birth over the weekend.

Zoo visitors can already see the kid in the Cascade Crest habitat near the main entrance. It isn’t known yet if the new goat is a boy or a girl. The gender will be found out at its first veterinary check, which will probably take place in about a week.

The kid was described as “precocious” by caretakers, which is typical of mountain goat babies.

The zoo explained mountain goat kids are typically on their feet within minutes after being born, ready to wander their new surroundings.

Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo’s Great Northwest area, said Sassy is doing well with her kid as well.

“Although Sassy’s a first-time mom, she grew up in a herd and has seen other births before,” Cutting said. “So far, she’s been very attentive and is nursing her kid regularly. The two have been heard vocalizing to each other and they seem to be bonding well.”

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.