OSP: Drunk driver hits, kills motorcyclist, passenger in S. Oregon

Oregon State Police say a drunk driver hit and killed two people on a motorcycle this weekend on Highway 234 in southern Oregon.

The nearly head-on crash in Jackson County Saturday night killed 60-year-old Daniel Lawrence Foster, of Trail, Oregon, and his passenger, 54-year-old Catherine Denise Hock, also from Trail.

Lawrence was driving a black Harley Davidson, and Hock was his passenger, troopers say.

The pair was headed eastbound near Eagle Point when a silver Ford Mustang crashed into them, killing them instantly.

Three juveniles were in the Mustang at the time of the crash and none of them were injured, according to OSP. The driver was arrested on scene for DUII.

Highway 234 was closed for about three-and-a-half hours after the crash.

Oregon State Patrol has not released the names of the juveniles involved in the collision.

Authorities with the Oregon Department of Transportation, Fire District 3 and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the response Saturday night.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.