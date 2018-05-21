Officers close NE Portland road after reports of gunfire - KPTV - FOX 12

Officers close NE Portland road after reports of gunfire

PORTLAND, OR

Portland police are investigating after responding to reports of a shooting in northeast Portland Monday afternoon. 

North Precinct officers rushed to the 4800 block of Northeast 15th Avenue and located evidence of gunfire, according to the bureau.

Police didn’t find anyone injured at the scene and say local hospital haven’t reported any gunshot victims.

No property damage was reported.

Northeast 15th Avenue will be closed between Northeast Wygant Street and Northeast Albert Street while officers investigate.

The bureau says the investigation is in its early stages. Anyone with information about the shooting may call Portland police.

