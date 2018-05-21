Man awarded $20 million after fall through walkway at SE Portland apartment

A jury has awarded $20 million to a man who says he fell through a walkway and was hurt at his southeast Portland apartment complex.

According to Robbie Trebelhorn’s lawsuit, the owner of the Wimbledon Square Apartments, Prime Group, was negligent with repairs.

Their negligence caused him to fall through the concrete walkway in Feb. 2016, he says.

According to Trebelhorn, his right leg fell through the walkway up to his groin, also ripping his pants and causing minor abrasions.

“This is where I lived for eight years,” Trebelhorn said. “…We knew there were some things in disrepair, but honestly, we didn’t know to the degree.”

During the trial, the jury found the apartment complex’s management only approved fixes for a small percentage of dangerous areas, instead of fixing the million dollars’ worth of repairs that were needed.

FOX 12 spoke with Trebelhorn Monday about why he took the case to court.

“I want people to know that this is still going on … and they need to be held accountable,” Trebelhorn said.

Trebelhorn said he is still recovering from his injury.

FOX 12 reached out to the property management company’s attorney for comment but did receive an immediate response.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.