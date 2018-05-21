Roosevelt high school students lead class for people seeking American citizenship

Students are great at prepping for tests, but now, many at Roosevelt High School are using their study skills to help people become American citizens.

Every Wednesday for eight weeks, students at the high school will lead a class for more than 50 people in the area seeking citizenship. Class participants will learn the ins-and-outs of the American citizenship test.

But the class goes beyond just prepping for the 100-question written exam–students leaders will also run through potential questions the immigrants will be asked, based on their naturalization form.

Just a few weeks into the class, student leaders and class participants say they are learning a lot.

“It’s really nice getting to know new people and their stories, and it makes us want to help them more, if that’s possible,” Angela Gonzalez, a student at the high school, said.

Juan Romero, a person enrolled in the Mission Citizen class, spoke to FOX 12 through a translator.

“He says once he is a citizen, he will have way more opportunities, and people can look at him in a good way, almost like they are equal,” Romero’s translator said.

Roosevelt is the fourth school in the Portland area to start teaching the Mission Citizen class, which is offered in several languages.

