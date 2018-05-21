Dead humpback whale, entangled in crab pot, washes ashore on Was - KPTV - FOX 12

Dead humpback whale, entangled in crab pot, washes ashore on Washington coast

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy Cascadia Research. Photo courtesy Cascadia Research.
Photo courtesy Cascadia Research. Photo courtesy Cascadia Research.

A dead female humpback whale washed up on the Washington coast this weekend, according to Cascadia Research Collective. 

The collective says the 28-and-a-half foot humpback was entangled in a crab pot, and most likely died after becoming stranded on shore.

They say that in past month, at least five whales have become entangled in crab pot gear and that at least two of them have died. 

According to KING 5, the juvenile humpback whale, who washed ashore Sunday at Ocean Shores, will be buried by researchers in the same location she washed ashore.

