2 dogs trapped as 'ball of flame' rips through Happy Valley home

A Happy Valley woman returned home from a grocery store trip Monday to find her house engulfed in flames, and her two dogs trapped inside, the Clackamas Fire Department says.

Firefighters rushed to the scene of the two-alarm blaze on Mount Scott Boulevard just after 6:30 p.m., and say it took crews about 45 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Upon her return from the grocery store, the woman approached her home and opened the front door to allow her two dogs to escape, according the department.

'I've never seen anything catching on fire so quickly," Juliano Wilson, a witness, said. "Within three minutes the whole thing was a ball of flame."

No injuries were reported and the dogs were not hurt.

In total, more than 50 firefighters from a dozen Clackamas fire stations responded, along with several Portland firefighters.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.

