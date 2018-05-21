Bride-to-be says car with wedding dress inside stolen in Gresham

A bride-to-be is making a desperate plea after her car was stolen over the weekend in Gresham.

Jessica Wilcher said someone stole her car outside her apartment on Palmquist Road. But it's not the car that has her worried.

She said she had just had her wedding dress altered and the dress, her laptop computer, school books and her kid's car seats were inside that car.

Now with her wedding date just three weeks away, Wilcher had this message for the thief.

“I mean, just give it back,” she said. “Give me my dress. Give me my car. Take everything else. I can replace that.”

Wilcher is a full-time college student and needs her computer and books to graduate this year. She is also the mother of three children.

She said her fiancé works full-time to support the family, and they don't have the means to replace the stolen items. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Wilcher raise money for a dress.

Wilcher’s car is a black 1991 Honda Prelude, with Oregon license plates 243-JAE.

If you can help in this case, call Gresham police.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.