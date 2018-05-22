After scooter swiped, NE Portland man wonders how to get to work

Logan White says he works early mornings at the Portland International Airport, and is up before the trains start running. (KPTV photo).

A northeast Portland man says his only means of getting to work, a motorized scooter, was swiped from his apartment complex’s parking lot.

Logan White says he works early mornings at the Portland International Airport, and is up before the trains start running.

He says Sunday morning, someone swiped the scooter from the parking lot of Hollywood Towne House Apartments.

He says he went out to the parking lot around 6 a.m. and noticed it was missing.

He shared security video with FOX 12 Monday that shows a person rolling the scooter out of the lot just before 5:30 a.m.

White says he did not give that person permission to use it and has filed a police report.

FOX 12 reached out to Portland police, who have not confirmed that the person seen in the video is their suspect in the case.

Regardless, White says he is frustrated to have his only mode of transportation taken from him.

“Very frustrating … nothing is safe anywhere,” White said. “Last week, my watch was stolen off if it, my parking pass had been stolen off of it and, sure enough, this week the whole bike was taken.”

White says is working on offering a reward for information that leads to getting his scooter back.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Portland police.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.