Beaverton women recall 'scary' peeping ordeals

A Beaverton man went back to spying on women shortly after he was released from jail on charges related to a similar crime, according to Beaverton Police.

On Monday, police released details from the investigation. Officers said 27-year-old Diego Lopez-Herrea spied on one Beaverton woman and broke into another Beaverton woman’s home to try on her clothing – all within five weeks of his arrest for allegedly spying on a woman through her bedroom window.

Lopez-Herrea faces charges of burglary and attempted burglary in the two latest cases.

Police said the first incident happened at the Country Oaks Apartments in early April.

FOX 12 spoke to the woman who called police to report a man lurking outside her bedroom window.

Fadya Abdulmunem said it was late, and she’d just gotten home from work and had opened her bedroom curtains to find a man just inches away on the other side of her window.

Abdulmunem said she immediately called police. Officers said they found Lopez-Herrea in the area, and he admitted to spying on Abdulmunem.

“He is sick,” Abdulmunem said. “He is not normal.”

At some point, Lopez-Herrea was released from jail, and officers arrested him again last week after a woman reported he spied on her at her home off Southwest Alice Lane.

That woman, Amanda McMenamin, also agreed to share her story, hoping to warn the community about Lopez-Herrea.

“It’s very scary and he needs to be put away,” McMenamin said.

Strangely enough, McMenamin said she had no idea someone had been watching her until the suspect showed up to her home to confess.

“He said that he found God and needed to apologize to me because he’s been watching me sleep for months and he’s been trying to open my bedroom window,” McMenamin said.

The quick-thinking mom then grabbed an iPad from her nearby son and started recording the conversation on the sidewalk outside her home.

It was odd, said McMenamin, and she didn’t even believe the strange man until he offered specifics about her nightly routine.

“He pointed to my bedroom window and he told me which side of the bed I sleep on, and actually told me what I was wearing the night before,” McMenamin said, adding the man also confessed that he planned to assault her and was looking for a white, American wife.

Fingerprints and smudges are visible on the outside of McMenamin’s bedroom window

Both alleged victims told FOX 12 they have trouble sleeping following the incidents.

“I keep my room darker and I watch the window all the night,” Abdulmunem said.

McMenamin said she plans to beef up security around her home by adding cameras and more outdoor lights. She hopes this time, Lopez-Herrea stays in jail longer.

“I don’t want anyone else to ever feel this way and have their sense of security and safety ripped away from them, because my whole world just shattered,” McMenamin said.

Lopez-Herrea is due back in court next week.

Police believe there would be more victims in this case. Anyone with information should contact Beaverton Police.

