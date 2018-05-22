Police ID woman shot, killed in downtown Portland; suspect arrested

A 33-year-old woman was arrested after police say she shot and killed another woman in downtown Portland Monday evening.

Officers were called out to the report of an injured woman lying on a sidewalk on Southwest 2nd Avenue between Southwest Ash Street and Southwest Ankeny Street around 11:08 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim and began providing emergency first aid. The victim was pronounced dead after emergency medical responders arrived to the scene.

According to police, detectives believe there was a disturbance between two people, and during the disturbance a gun was fired and the victim was struck.

Police said the suspect, identified as Sophia G. Adler, stayed at the scene and was arrested after being interviewed by detectives.

Adler was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of murder.

The victim was identified by police Tuesday evening as Gigi Pierce, 28.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined Pierce died of homicidal violence as a result of a gunshot injury.

Southwest 2nd Avenue was closed to all traffic between Southwest Oak Street and Southwest Burnside Street during the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Vincent Cui at 503-823-0449 or Vince.Cui@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.