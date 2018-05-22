Police: Stolen phone found during SE Portland investigation returned to owner

A stolen phone that was found during an investigation in southeast Portland has been returned to the owner, according to the Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct.

Police said Officer Ramic came across the stolen phone during a stolen car investigation and warrant arrest Monday night in the area of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Clatsop Street.

Chase Allen Lunceford, 34, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County jail on charges for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and driving while suspended.

Police said several stolen items were recovered and linked to victims, however, they could not find the owners of an iPhone. A photo of the iPhone's locked screen was released by police Tuesday, hoping someone may recognize the owners.

On Wednesday morning, police tweeted that the phone had been returned to the owners.

